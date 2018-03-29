Economic Analysis Examines AI Versus Natural Service in Cattle Breeding

As bull sale catalogues start to pile up in the mail, producers are making decisions on their breeding programs.

Manager of CanFax Research Services, Brenna Grant, was a part of an economic analysis on artificial insemination versus natural service. She said it was interesting to discover the cow-to-bull ratio for clean up bulls if you artificially inseminate.

"Do you need to have a bull-to-female ratio of one to twenty-five or can you go higher to a one to fifty (ratio)? And the research actually showed average final pregnancy rates to be fairly similar with a broad range of different bull-to-cow ratios."

An article from the Beef Cattle Research Council blog titled Costs of Siring Calves indicated that the cost of artificially inseminating cows, including the use of clean up bulls, is estimated between $10 to $20 more per female.

Grant played a key role in the economic analysis for the article.

"When you look at the advantages that come from fixed-time AI, and that's having a greater number of calves that are born in the first twenty-one days and therefore you typically have a heavier weaning weight and a shorter calving season. Once you add in the potential increased weaning weight and the revenue from that, you can see fixed-time A.I. actually having a positive outcome even though it is more expensive per calf."

Grant noted that fixed time AI also provides greater reproductive longevity, since cows that calve in the first cycle are less likely to be open later in life.