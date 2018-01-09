Eichler Attends 2018 Legislative Ag Chairs Summit In Kansas City

NAFTA was a key focus at the 2018 Legislative Agriculture Chairs Summit (LACS) hosted by the State Ag and Rural Leaders (SARL) over the weekend in Kansas City, Missouri.

Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler attended the summit and said that those at the event were on the same page when it came to issues surrounding trade.

"The message is clear between the senators, the elected officials, the elected legislative members, that we understand one another, and how important that relationship is for both of us, because they're respectful of what we have to gain as well. There's nine million jobs at risk in the North American Free Trade Agreement, that's substantial and we want to maintain that relationship and to see it continue and prosper even more."

Eichler notes agriculture will be a main focus for the next round NAFTA negotiations taking place January 23-28 in Montreal.

He adds next year's LACS summit will be held in Canada.