Eichler Concerned About Delay To Carbon Tax Legislation

Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler is disappointed that the Opposition NDP have decided to delay the government's carbon tax legislation (Bill 16).

The province has introduced a flat fee of $25 per tonne through to 2022, while Ottawa wants to see that amount increase to $50 per tonne by 2022.

Eichler is hoping the delay in passing Bill 16 will not affect their pricing scheme.

"Picking this bill on climate change, of course is very concerning for us as a government. We've made huge strides in working with Manitobans to accept a Made-in-Manitoba plan. Our Opposition NDP leader has said in the House that he has no problem with accepting a $50 per tonne carbon price from the federal government."

He notes the earliest that the government could start collecting the tax would be November.

Under the Made-in-Manitoba plan, farmers would be exempt from paying a carbon tax on marked fuels, along with fuels used to heat and cool livestock buildings, greenhouses and for drying grain. Eichler says that could change if a federal scheme is implemented.