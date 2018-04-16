Elmer's Manufacturing Acquires Dynamic Ditchers

Elmer’s Manufacturing of Altona has announced it has come to an agreement to acquire 100% stake of Dynamic Ditchers Inc, the manufacturer of the Wolverine Extreme Rotary Ditcher.

Dynamic Ditchers, based in Dugald, Manitoba, started in 1999 with a farmer wanting to close a gap in the current equipment market that provided an improved finish than a scraper and better performance than the rotary ditchers that were readily available. After constant testing and modification on their current farm, they released the first Wolverine Ditcher in 2008. By the end of 2014 they had sold 275 ditchers worldwide with demand growing.

“Dynamic Ditchers is very pleased with the growth we have experienced especially in the past few years, however, if this growth continues, we would have needed to expand our facility beyond what we can do with the property we now have," said Anthony Vaags, Co-Owner of Dynamic Ditchers. "Elmer’s have a very impressive large manufacturing plant, a remarkable engineering team, a wider distribution network and a better parts warehouse that we felt would better serve new and existing customers. We would like to thank all our existing customer for helping us grow our company to this point."

Elmer's will add the Wolverine Extreme Rotary Ditcher to its list of products which includes the HaulMaster Grain Cart, Super 7 Harrow and Transfer Tracks.

"We’re extremely excited to help continue the vision of Dynamic Ditchers and to bring another high-quality product into our production and dealer network," said Mike Friesen, Vice President of Elmer's.

The deal is expected to close June 1st, 2018.

Wolverine Extreme Rotary Ditcher - Photo Supplied