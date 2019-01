Corteva Agriscience, a division of DowDuPont, has announced plans for the commercial launch of Enlist E3 soybeans in Canada, Brazil and the United States beginning in 2019.

Enlist E3 soybeans incorporate advanced herbicide tolerance through three modes of action and enable use of Enlist One and Enlist Duo herbicides.

The soybeans received import authorization from China earlier this month.