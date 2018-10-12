Details
Category: Ag News

With harvest at a bit of a stand still, that means fall fertilizer application is also being delayed.

The province's crop nutrition specialist John Heard says up to half of the nitrogen is placed in the fall, with ammonia anhydrous being a popular method.

He had some advice for producers.

"Growers, if they're set up with ammonia and then dry fertilizer, anytime that we can band our maintenance amounts of phosphorus in the fall with ammonia, that's a pretty good way to meet the phosphorus needs of the crop. We still may need some starter in the spring, but we can apply the bulk of the phosphorus in the fall. We prefer to see that banded and ideally banded with nitrogen."

Heard notes farmers are optimistic that they'll be able to make some progress this weekend.

He says soil temperatures have dropped to five or six degrees which makes now the ideal time to apply nitrogen.

Getting a soil test done is a good starting point.

More Ag News

Fall Fertilizer Applications Delayed

With harvest at a bit of a stand still, that means fall fertilizer application is also being delayed. The province's crop nutrition specialist John Heard says up to half of the nitrogen is placed in…

Potato Harvest Moving Along

Manitoba's potato crop has been yielding some good results so far this fall, although harvest has been slowed with the change in weather. Harvest is mostly wrapped up in the south central region,…

USDA October WASDE Report 'Modestly Friendly'

There was a slight bump in the markets Thursday following the release of the USDA October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. Jon Driedger, senior market analyst with…

MacAulay Concludes EU Tour

Canada's Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister, Lawrence MacAulay, has concluded his agricultural outreach mission to Europe. During his trip, he visited Spain, Belgium and Italy. "The Canada-European…

Propane Demand Strong With Wet Harvest

Farmers in some areas of the Prairies are waiting for propane deliveries as this year’s wet harvest is causing record-high demands on the product. Grain dryers are working overtime right now as…

Status Update Released On National Beef Strategy

The Canadian Beef Advisors released a progress report on the 2015-2019 National Beef Strategy. The strategy was created by the national beef organizations to position the industry for greater…

New Program For Young Chicken Farmers

The chicken industry is giving their young farmers a leg up. Chicken Farmers of Canada is launching their Young Farmers Program where they'll teach the next generation about the industry over an 18…

Dairy Farmers Say Market Access Given Up In USMCA Is Closer To Four Per Cent

Under the new U.S. - Mexico - Canada Agreement (USMCA), dairy farmers in this country are expecting to lose about $192 million every year as a result of the market access that was given up to the…

Keep An Eye On Temperature When Drying Beans

The soybean harvest is starting to drag on after a quick start. Manitoba Agriculture is estimating total progress at about 60 per cent complete. Pulse Specialist Dennis Lange had some advise for…

Manitoba Crop Report - October 9

Manitoba Agriculture says that over the past week, some harvest progress did take place, although rain and snow have left many fields wet. Aeration or drying is needed to reduce moisture for grain…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login