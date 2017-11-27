Details
Category: Ag News

Six farm families will be honoured at this year's Royal Manitoba Winter Fair taking place at Brandon's Keystone Centre March 26 - 31.

The Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba has teamed up with the Bank of Montreal (BMO) in establishing the Manitoba Farm Family Award.

“As an ag society in Manitoba with 135 years of history, we are very excited to add this program to the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair,” said Ron Kristjansson, General Manager at the Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba. “Recognizing the achievement and commitment of the farm families across our province is an important goal for our community; In an era where our people’s thirst for knowledge on food production is unparalleled, hearing real life stories of families that grow our food is critical to knowing the facts."

2018 will mark the first year that the award is handed out in Manitoba.

Each family will receive one night accommodation at the Victoria Inn Hotel & Conference Centre, free admission to the fair, recognition at the BMO Manitoba Farm Family Award ceremony, VIP seating, presentation during the evening show and an opportunity to meet with representations from BMO Bank of Montreal, local government officials and board members from the Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba.

Nominations will be open until December 15th at www.royalmanitobawinterfair.com.

More Ag News

Janzen Enjoying New Role As Foodgrains Bank Rep

The Canadian Foodgrains Bank's new representative for Manitoba has been busy over the past couple of weeks, meeting with farmers and other stakeholders. Gordon Janzen of Winnipeg started his new job…

Lean Hog Futures Open Week Steady To Slightly Higher

Lean hog futures opened the week steady to slightly higher with the nearby contracts experiencing the largest gains. Tyler Fulton, director of risk management with Hams Marketing Services, notes that…

Farm Family Award Added To Royal Manitoba Winter Fair

Six farm families will be honoured at this year's Royal Manitoba Winter Fair taking place at Brandon's Keystone Centre March 26 - 31. The Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba has teamed up with the Bank…

Beef Producers Hosting First Ever National Check-Off Town Hall

Manitoba’s beef producers will have the opportunity to learn more about the importance of the National Check-Off and where those dollars are spent December 7th in MacGregor. The first ever National…

Agribition Helps To Promote Canadian Agriculture

Canadian Western Agribition wrapped up on Saturday in Regina. The show attracts buyers from around the world. Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay visited the show on Friday and said events…

MPSG Soybean Variety Guide Now Available

Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers (MPSG) has released an early version of its Soybean Variety Guide. "In this guide you can find information on the variety evaluations of Roundup-Ready soybeans as…

National Farmers Union Elects New President

The National Farmers Union (NFU) has a new president. Coral Sproule of Ontario was elected to fill the position at the group's 48th Annual National Convention held November 23rd to the 25th in…

Canadian Western Agribition Attracts Huge Crowds

Canadian Western Agribition in Regina attracted some big crowds last week. Attendees, organizers and exhibitors seemed pleased with the New International Trade Center which was home to about 550 head…

Federal Government Announces Priorities Under Canadian Agricultural Partnership

On Friday, speaking at Agribition in Regina, Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay, announced the initiatives and priorities of the $1 billion federal investment under the Canadian Agricultural…

"If All Natural Is What They Want, That's What We Need To Produce"

The owner of HU Livestock in Grunthal says it was because of A&W ads he saw on TV that he started selling Boviglo. Boviglo is an all natural probiotic, prebiotic based vitamin and mineral supplement…

Optimism In Manitoba's Sheep Industry

Manitoba's sheep industry gathered in Portage la Prairie last weekend, as the Manitoba Sheep Association hosted its annual symposium and AGM. Kate Basford is the northwest district rep for the group.…

Canadian Pork Council Highlights Successful Mission To China

The Canadian Pork Council (CPC) says it witnessed firsthand the incredible opportunities that are available in China. New Brunswick Producer Hans Kristensen represented the council during the recent…

CN Expecting To Move Large Crop This Winter

CN Rail is expecting to move a large crop this winter after some above average yields. The company's director of marketing for grain David Przednowek, speaking at the Grain World Conference in…

Eichler Tours Roquette In France

Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler recently returned home from a successful trade mission to the European Union. During a trip to France, he got a first hand look at the operations of…

Manitoba Beef Producers Pleased With Throne Speech

Officials with Manitoba Beef Producers (MBP) say they were pleased with this week's Throne Speech, noting that a handful of positive developments emerged from the provincial government. The speech…

MacAulay Wraps Up Ag Trade Mission In China

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay has wrapped up a successful 10-day visit to China. The government says the mission will help Canada reach its goal of growing global agri-food exports…

Farm Women Gather In Brandon For Annual Conference

Farm women from across the province had a chance to reconnect this week in Brandon. The 31st Annual Manitoba Farm Women's Conference wrapped up Tuesday at the Victoria inn. Chair Donna Lee Brown says…

KAP Pleased To See Ag Highlighted In Throne Speech

Keystone Agricultural Producers' (KAP) President Dan Mazier was on hand at the Legislative Building for Tuesday's Throne Speech. He said it was nice to see so much attention given to agriculture.…

Agriculture Mentioned In Throne Speech

Agriculture was mentioned today as the Manitoba government delivered its speech from throne to mark the opening of the third session of the 41st Manitoba Legislature. The province said it will invest…

Soy Canada Takes Part In China Trade Mission

Officials from Soy Canada were among those in China over the past ten days as part of a trade mission led by Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay. “What we’ve heard is that Canada is reliable and…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

More Ag News

MacAulay Busy Promoting Canadian Ag In China

Canadian Bison Association Holds Annual Convention

Agribition Underway In Regina

Pulse Canada Officials Discuss Key Issues In India

Canola Council Wraps Up Trade Mission to China

A Look at the 2017 and 2018 Cattle Markets

Canola Industry In A Good Place

Big Crowd Turns Out For Brandon Soybean Conference

MacAulay Appoints Directors To FCC Board

Federal Government Supports Satellite Technology Research To Help Ranchers

Pulse Canada CEO Visits India

New Crop Missions Underway

Efficiency Key When Discussing Future Of Canadian Grain Industry

Manitoba Beef Producers Concludes Fall District Meetings

Will Yields Continue To Increase Into The Future?

Brandon Set To Host 31st Manitoba Farm Women's Conference

Wheat Growers Push For Changes To Grain Commission Grades

Dairy Farmers Gather In Ottawa For Sustainability Symposium

Manitoba Pork Says Passage Of Bill 24 Will Streamline Barn Construction

TPP Countries Agree On Core Elements

Ag News Archives

Community Events

26
Oct
2017
Pickelball

26 October 2017 - 21 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Emerado Centennial School, Winkler





13
Nov
2017
Great Violinists, Great Concertos

13 November 2017 - 18 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:15 pm

Bryce Hall, University of Winnipeg





16
Nov
2017
Minds in Motion - Altona

16 November 2017 - 04 January 2018, 9:30 am - 11:30 am

The Gardens on Tenth, Altona





19
Nov
2017
Pitching Clinic

19 November 2017 - 18 March 2018, 12:00 am - 2:00 pm

Central Plains RecPlex, Southport MB





20
Nov
2017
Great Violinists, Great Concertos

20 November 2017 - 25 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:15 pm

Bryce Hall, University of Winnipeg





23
Nov
2017
Minds in Motion - Altona

23 November 2017 - 11 January 2018, 9:30 am - 11:30 am

The Gardens on Tenth, Altona





24
Nov
2017
New Exhibitions Opening at the MHC Gallery

24 November 2017 - 20 January 2018, 7:30 pm - 7:30 pm

MHC Gallery, Winnipeg





Login