Farm Fuel Exempt Under Federal Carbon Tax Plan

Under the federal government's Climate Action Payment Incentive, Manitoba farmers would exempt from paying a carbon tax on their fuel.

The tax will apply to propane and natural gas for heating greenhouses, barns, and grain dryers.

Minister of International Trade Diversification Jim Carr was in Winnipeg Tuesday to explain how Ottawa's national climate plan will work when it takes affect next April. The federal plan is being implemented because Manitoba has refused to meet Ottawa's standards.

Under the plan, a family of four in Manitoba would be eligible for a rebate of 340 dollars in the first year, with those living outside of Winnipeg receiving 10 per cent more.

The rebates will increase, as will the tax, until the year 2022.

Each tonne of greenhouse gas emissions will be taxed $20 starting in 2019, increasing by $10 each year to $50 a tonne by 2022.