Farm Leaders Preparing To Meet With Ag Ministers

Farm leaders are getting ready to meet with Canada's agriculture ministers at the annual Industry-Government FPT Roundtable later this week.

Economic strategy will be a key discussion topic as Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) board directors meet with Canada's agriculture ministers this week in Vancouver.

"We're going to have presentations...on the strategy table that was put together by Industry Canada for agriculture going forward," said CFA President Ron Bonnett. "We've got some preliminary recommendations coming out about the types of things that are going to be required for Canada to meet those export market targets that were established a couple of years ago in the federal budget."

CFA's annual Industry-Government FPT Roundtable, set for July 18th, brings industry leaders together with elected officials and executives from agriculture ministries across the country.



Leading up to the roundtable, the CFA board will gather to examine a range of issues and advocacy priorities in advance of the ministers' annual Federal-Provincial-Territorial meeting scheduled for later this week.

Priorities will include international trade, Business Risk Management programs and public trust in Canada's food system.