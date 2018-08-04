Farmer Permission Needed Before Entering Private Property

There have been reports over the past week of people entering farmers' fields without permission.

Many were stopping at sunflower fields to take selfies with the crops.

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) General Manager James Battershill had this advice.

"The message that we have for the general public is the same regardless of the reason that they might want to be entering a farmer's property. whether it's to go take a picture with some of the beautiful looking crops that are out there, whether it's for hunting or ATV's, it's important to get the farmer's permission before you enter private property. There's obviously damage to crop risk, biosecurity risks in terms of soil borne diseases and also there's the reality that there's the safety risk too. We don't want people sprinting across highways and parking in dangerous ways, especially as equipment starts to roll in the next couple of weeks for harvest."

Battershill says the upcoming Open Farm Day is a great way for the general public to get a first hand look at some of the amazing farms across the province.

The event takes place Sunday, September 16th.