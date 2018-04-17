Farmers Celebrate National Grain Week In Ottawa

Details
Grain farmers from across Canada are in Ottawa this week for the inaugural National Grain Week, hosted by Grain Growers of Canada (GGC).

Farmers will be advocating for policies that increase their competitiveness and sustainability.

“There is a lot to celebrate about being a grain farmer right now,” said GGC President, Jeff Nielsen. “An ambitious trade agenda, investments in science and innovation and the Canadian Agriculture Partnership show that the Government understands that agriculture is made up of hard working middle class Canadians and is a key sector for growth, benefiting the economy as a whole.”

He added that they look forward to working with all partners in the nation's capital to deliver on grain grower priorities such as getting the amended Bill C-49 passed by the House of Commons as quickly as possible.

GGC provides a national voice for over 50,000 active grain, oilseed and pulse producers through its 13 provincial, regional and national grower groups.

