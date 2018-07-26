Farmers Gather In Portage For Crops-A-Palooza

Details
Seven of the province's commodity groups were on hand Wednesday in Portage la Prairie, for the first ever Crops-A-Palooza field day.

The event was organized by the National Sunflower Association of Canada, Manitoba Wheat and Barley Growers Association, Manitoba Oat Growers Association, Manitoba Flax Growers Association, Manitoba Pulse & Soybean Growers, Manitoba Corn Growers Association and the Manitoba Canola Growers Association.

The casual, come-and-go style event was geared towards canola-only in previous years.

Organizer Roberta Galbraith says including multiple crop types provides a big benefit for the farmer.

"I think we need to be really cognizant of the fact that they only have so much time and everybody wants a piece of their time. From our farm's perspective, we could go to something several days of the week. Well when are you going to get your work done? If you can collaborate together and have one bigger event that has multiple things at it that maybe has a little bit more power to draw them all off the farm, that's exactly what we did with CropConnect."

The event featured 25 interactive stations, with more than 50 experts on hand discussing a variety of agronomic and production-related topics such as harvest management, increasing yields, and the farm to table movement.

Close to 400 people attended the event which was held at the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) station in Portage.

roberta ralph2018(L-R) Roberta Galbraith and Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler

 

