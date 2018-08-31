Details
Category: Ag News

While potato yields in Manitoba might not be as good as last year's record crop, the numbers are still expected to be pretty good.

Vikram Bisht with Manitoba Agriculture said the dry conditions may cause some issues with sizing, adding there was a good water supply available for most fields.

"Almost all of them are irrigated and they should be doing fairly well," he commented. "Some of them probably will meet or exceed the target or limit that we have, the record yields (last year's). Some of them may actually come close to that."

Bisht notes so far there have been no cases of late blight in the province, adding the aphid numbers were also low.

He says the main potato harvest should get underway next week.

More Ag News

GJ Chemical Hosts Corn & Soybean Plot Tour Near Altona

GJ Chemical held its annual demonstration plot tour Thursday near Altona, showcasing a number of corn and soybean varieties. Site Manager Alex Wahl talked about what they're seeing in some of the new…

Farmers Gearing Up For Potato Harvest

While potato yields in Manitoba might not be as good as last year's record crop, the numbers are still expected to be pretty good. Vikram Bisht with Manitoba Agriculture said the dry conditions may…

Canada Left With Little Leverage In NAFTA Talks

The agriculture industry is keeping a close eye on NAFTA negotiations. Earlier this week, it was announced an agreement in principle has been reached between the United States and Mexico, but not…

Forward Hog Contract Prices On The Rebound

Forward hog contract prices are on the rebound following a downturn this summer. Tyler Fulton is the director of risk management with Hams Marketing Services. "It's a bit of a counter-seasonal move,"…

Soybean Harvest Underway

The 2018 soybean harvest has officially started in southeast and south central Manitoba. Cassandra Tkachuk with Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers (MPSG) says early yield reports are in the range of…

Trio Of Manitobans Selected For Cattlemen's Young Leaders Program

Three Manitobans have been named as finalists for this year's Cattlemen's Young Leaders Program. They are Raina Syrnyk of Ethelbert, Jordan Dahmer of Carberry, and Tyler Fewings of Pierson. Each…

Wesmar Seeds Hosts Coffee At The Plot

Farmers near Altona had a chance early Tuesday morning to compare some new varieties of soybeans. Wesmar Seeds hosted 'Coffee at the Plot' to update producers on how the different varieties are…

Canada's Dairy Industry Watching NAFTA Talks Closely

Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) is watching closely as Canada rejoins the NAFTA negotiations following Monday's agreement in principle on a bilateral 'US-Mexico Trade agreement'. Officials with DFC are…

Manitobans Receive John Deere 4-H Scholarships

A pair of Manitobans have been selected to receive a 2018 John Deere Canada 4-H Scholarship. Megan Brunen of Laurier and Robyn Foxton of Brandon will each receive $1,000 towards their post-secondary…

Canola Yields Surprising

Yields are better than expected for many canola growers in the province. Angela Brackenreed, agronomist with the Canola Council of Canada, says she's heard early reports of 30 to 55 bushels per acre.…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login