Farmers Gearing Up For Potato Harvest

While potato yields in Manitoba might not be as good as last year's record crop, the numbers are still expected to be pretty good.

Vikram Bisht with Manitoba Agriculture said the dry conditions may cause some issues with sizing, adding there was a good water supply available for most fields.

"Almost all of them are irrigated and they should be doing fairly well," he commented. "Some of them probably will meet or exceed the target or limit that we have, the record yields (last year's). Some of them may actually come close to that."

Bisht notes so far there have been no cases of late blight in the province, adding the aphid numbers were also low.

He says the main potato harvest should get underway next week.