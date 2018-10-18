Farmers Hoping To Advance Corn Harvest This Week

Manitoba farmers still have about 70 per cent of this year's grain corn crop left to harvest.

Morgan Cott is an agronomist with the Manitoba Corn Growers Association.

"We're still good, but I think if we had another slow week like last week or if it progresses as slow as it has been then by next week we'd probably be behind average but I think right now we're still good. By next week, we'll have so much more done because of the weather that we'll be ahead."

She notes drying is required as most of the crop is coming off the field wet.

Cott says when organizing field order of corn harvest, a push-test is an easy method to determine if a field should be harvested before others. She recommends that at ear-height, push the corn stalk to a 45 degree angle, and repeat on 50 plants. If 10% or more of the stalks have breakage, consider harvesting that field next.

Losses due to lodging appear to be significant this year.