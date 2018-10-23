Farmers Hoping Warm Weather Continues

Summer-like weather over the past week has helped with the soybean harvest.

Provincial Pulse Specialist Dennis Lange says most fields should be complete if we get another week or so of decent weather. He notes the western part of Manitoba is furthest behind, sitting at about 50 per cent complete.

"I think for the most part growers are quite happy with what they're getting moisture wise on the beans," he said. "The bigger concern has been waiting for field conditions to be suitable for harvest. Sometimes the ground gets a little sticky on top and it makes it very difficult to run your flex header on that very sticky ground."

Lange estimated the provincial soybean yield average at around 30 bushels per acre, although final results won't be available until later this winter.

He adds the provincial edible bean harvest is about 90 per complete.