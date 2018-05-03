Farmers May Need To Adjust Seeding Plans When Dealing With Dry Soils

While soil moisture levels in some parts of Manitoba are depleted, an agronomist with the Canola Council of Canada says it's not time to panic.

Angela Brackenreed reminds producers that it's only the start of May and that there's still lots of time for that soaking rain to arrive. She notes that while it definitely is dry in some parts, there does seem to be good moisture at seeding depth for germination.

She had this advice for farmers.

"If you have any moisture there in the ground for germination, it may be worth the trade off to consider getting rolling with some of our shallower seeded crops and then switching in to some of those crops that we can seed deeper to moisture a little later on."

Brackenreed advises farmers to follow the best management practice of seeding between 1/2 inch to 1 inch deep, noting with things being on the drier side, producers won't be able to get away with those high rates of seed placed fertilizer.

She says that there has been some canola planted already, although the majority of the seeded crop is of a cereal variety.