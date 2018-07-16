Farmers Need To Build Resilience Says FCC Economist

Details
Category: Ag News

Canadian producers need to focus on building resilience into their business to maintain or grow their operations in turbulent times.

That according to Farm Credit Canada (FCC) Chief Agricultural Economist J.P. Gervais.

“Trade tensions make headlines and are on top of mind for many producers, but it is the resulting movements in interest rates, the value of the Canadian dollar and commodity prices that make up the outlooks for various sectors of Canada’s farm economy,” said Gervais, who has launched his latest series of outlooks for the agriculture and agri-food sector.

He notes previous years of record-high production boosted global stocks of many agriculture commodities and helped to lower commodity prices, adding global consumption continued to trend upward and stocks started to fall.

Now trade tensions are disrupting commodity markets.

“Change is constant in this industry, so producers need to be in a position to take advantage of opportunities and address challenges as they arise,” Gervais said.

He adds one reason for optimism in this uncertain environment is that all sectors of Canadian agriculture face sound fundamentals: consumer food demand at home and abroad is still very robust.

“Being resilient means Canadian agriculture and agri-food businesses can quickly adjust to a dynamic operating environment that could last the rest of the year...We’re likely to see some fast-changing circumstances, including those that are both beneficial or potentially risky to their operations.”

Interest rates are expected to increase again in the latter half of 2018, while the dollar, fuel and fertilizer costs are expected to stabilize.

Gervais offered the following tips to build resilience:

- Risk management – develop scenarios to determine your exposure to unfavourable financial trends (sudden rise in interest rates) or weather events
- Execution – update your marketing plan to reflect the changing environment and resulting volatility and build crop plans to match emerging food preference trends
- Strategy – keep an eye on your long-term objectives and think about the integration of the crop, marketing and financial plans

Gervais said the Canadian agriculture and agri-food sector has already proven resilient and most Canadian farms continue to be in a very good financial position.

More Ag News

Farm Leaders Preparing To Meet With Ag Ministers

Farm leaders are getting ready to meet with Canada's agriculture ministers at the annual Industry-Government FPT Roundtable later this week. Economic strategy will be a key discussion topic as…

Farmers Need To Build Resilience Says FCC Economist

Canadian producers need to focus on building resilience into their business to maintain or grow their operations in turbulent times. That according to Farm Credit Canada (FCC) Chief Agricultural…

Goss's Wilt Found In Manitoba Corn

Manitoba Insect & Disease Update - July 11, 2018 Diseases: Goss's wilt was observed near St. Claude. Early symptoms of Goss's Wilt were observed near St. Claude last week. Symptoms of the disease…

Federal Government Protects Workers Exposed To Grain Dust

The federal government has announced changes to the occupational health and safety regulations for workers exposed to grain dust and flour dust in federally regulated workplaces. “Every employee has…

The Golden Arches Will Serve Sustainable Beef

McDonald's Canada announced they will be serving certified sustainable beef through their Angus burger line-up. The announcement was made at the Calgary Stampede's Agriculture and Agri-Food…

MacAulay Continues Cross-Country Tour, Announces Investment In Grains Research

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay has announced an investment of up to $6.3 million in funding to the Western Grains Research Foundation. “Research and innovation are vital to growing…

Corn Crop Taking Advantage Of Recent Heat

Manitoba's corn crop has been taking advantage of the recent heat and moisture. Morgan Cott, agronomist with the Manitoba Corn Growers Association says most corn has reached the tassling mark, adding…

(VIDEO) Plum Coulee Ag Equipment Manufacturer Celebrates 30 Years

What started out as a small welding shop back in 1988 in Plum Coulee, is now shipping agricultural equipment to customers across Canada, the United States, and Australia. Mandako is celebrating its…

Federal Gov Supports Beef Research

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay has announced an investment of up to $14 million to the Beef Cattle Research Council (BCRC), which is a division of the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association…

Increased Tariffs Put Pressure On Hog Markets

Lean hog futures have been pressured by a larger supply combined with higher tariffs being applied by both Mexico and China. That from Tyler Fulton, Director of Risk Management with Hams Marketing…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login