Farmers Not Too Concerned About Lack Of Spring Temps

Farmers are gearing up for spring seeding.

Anne Kirk of Manitoba Agriculture says producers usually get out into the field towards the end of April, although there have been years when seeding has started around the middle of the month.

While the colder weather seems to be lasting longer than normal, Kirk says farmers aren't panicking yet.

"I think at this point in time people aren't too concerned because we're still right at the beginning of April and things can turn around pretty quick. We also don't have a lot of snow on the ground so once the snow melts, it's not going to take that long for the ground to dry up enough to get equipment into the fields."

Kirk notes there are yield benefits with early seeding, but farmers also need to account for the possibility of spring frost.