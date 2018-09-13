Farmers Shift Focus To Soybean Harvest

Farmers will be busy harvesting soybeans over the next couple of weeks.

In this week's crop report, Manitoba Agriculture was pegging soybean harvest at about 15 per cent complete across the province.

Cassandra Tkachuk, production specialist with Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers says the south central region is the furthest advanced, with farmers in the eastern and western regions just getting started.

She revealed some early yields results.

"I've been hearing anything from 25 to 40 bushels per acre, especially for the south central region, a little better than we were expecting in some cases due to the dry conditions, especially during seed filling."

Tkachuk says some producers have been dealing with green seed issues. She recommends farmers send a sample to their buyer before hauling in the crop.

Dry bean harvest is well underway, with progress estimated at about 60 per cent complete across the province. Tkachuk says crops remaining include pintos, navy and black beans.