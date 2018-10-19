Details
Category: Ag News

 

Sunflower growers in the province still have a large majority of the crop left out in the field.

However, Ben Friesen with Scoular Canada says we're still ahead of schedule.

"We were definitely looking at being two weeks early," he commented. "I think we probably lost a week or so on that with the wet weather that we had for the last 10 days but I think we're still ahead of average."

Friesen notes so far, farmers seem to be happy with the quality and yields of the sunflower crop, and have been taking advantage of the warm conditions this week.

He says more sunshine will be needed to dry out the heads, adding aeration will be important for storing the crop in the bin. Many farmers have been drying their sunflower crop.

In this week's crop report, Manitoba Agriculture said that the provincial sunflower harvest was about 10 per cent complete.

More Ag News

Canada West Foundation CEO Says Canada Should Dismantle Supply Management

The President and CEO of the Canada West Foundation believes dairy farmers and Canadians would be better off without supply management. Martha Hall Findlay says, as well as allowing the Americans…

Farmers Taking Advantage Of Summer-Like Conditions

Sunflower growers in the province still have a large majority of the crop left out in the field. However, Ben Friesen with Scoular Canada says we're still ahead of schedule. "We were definitely…

Canada Hosts China's Minister of Agriculture

This week, China's minister of agriculture and rural affairs made a couple of stops in Canada. Minister Han Changfu led a mission to Quebec and Ontario, where he visited with Canada's Agriculture…

Making Winter Wheat Canada's New Premium Quality Product

A winter wheat breeder in Lethbridge is working to change western winter wheat into Canada's new premium quality product over spring wheat. Dr. Robert Graf with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada…

Farmers Hoping To Advance Corn Harvest This Week

Manitoba farmers still have about 70 per cent of this year's grain corn crop left to harvest. Morgan Cott is an agronomist with the Manitoba Corn Growers Association. "We're still good, but I think…

Calf Prices Remain 'Fairly Strong'

Calf prices remain fairy strong and are getting close to where they were last year. That from Canfax market analyst Brian Perillat. "We're just going to probably start to get into some bigger volumes…

CPTPP Bill Passes Third Reading

The act to implement the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) passed third reading in the House of Commons on Tuesday. Bill C-79 passed with a vote of 236 to 44. It still…

Cereals Canada Takes Part In Italy Meetings

Cereals Canada President Cam Dahl joined Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay during a stop in Italy last week. The two took part in talks surrounding country of origin labelling on pasta,…

Healing And Health Through Food

The Canadian Centre for Agri-Food Research in Health and Medicine in Winnipeg is doing work to learn more about harnessing the health benefits of the food we eat. Researchers and their work on foods,…

Canada Secures Access In Key ASEAN Markets

The Government of Canada has announced new market access for live cattle exports to the Philippines, as well as sheep and goat genetics exports to Indonesia and the Philippines. “Canada is building…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login