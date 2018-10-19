Farmers Taking Advantage Of Summer-Like Conditions

Sunflower growers in the province still have a large majority of the crop left out in the field.

However, Ben Friesen with Scoular Canada says we're still ahead of schedule.

"We were definitely looking at being two weeks early," he commented. "I think we probably lost a week or so on that with the wet weather that we had for the last 10 days but I think we're still ahead of average."

Friesen notes so far, farmers seem to be happy with the quality and yields of the sunflower crop, and have been taking advantage of the warm conditions this week.

He says more sunshine will be needed to dry out the heads, adding aeration will be important for storing the crop in the bin. Many farmers have been drying their sunflower crop.

In this week's crop report, Manitoba Agriculture said that the provincial sunflower harvest was about 10 per cent complete.