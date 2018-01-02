Farmland Tax Increases Key Concern For KAP In 2018

Farmland tax increases will be on the radar for Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) as 2018 unfolds.

"We know that the assessment is going up another 24 or 25 per cent across the province this year again, because we had those assessments done last fall," said KAP President Dan Mazier. "KAP's request is to get the portioning right from the province, not from individual RM's because the individual RM's create a patchwork of solutions and basically inequalities all across the province."

He notes the most concerning aspect is the rate at which taxes are increasing.

Mazier says now is the time for farmers to voice their opinions as the provincial government prepares its 2018 budget.