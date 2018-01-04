FCC Chief Agricultural Economist Optimistic About 2018

Farm Credit Canada’s Chief Agricultural Economist is fairly optimistic about 2018.

J.P. Gervais says in the last ten years farm income has grown significantly, but notes he sees a volume-driven market for the short term in 2018.

He adds producers will want to look at what they can do from an expense standpoint.

"What is your strategy going into 2018, not only from a price standpoint but what can you do to maximize the returns their," he said. "Look at what you`ve done in the past, think about if that still makes a whole lot of sense in 2018, given the different pricing for those inputs, different pricing for the commodities that you`ll sell."

He says one good thing that he feels will have benefits for producers and the ag sector in 2018 is the investments in value-added processing domestically which makes for a strong supply chain overall.