FCC Helping To End Hunger

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) is once again contributing $100,000 to school meal programs across Canada, supporting meal programs offered at 100 schools across Canada. Recipient schools are selected based on need by FCC offices across Canada.

“No child should ever have to go to school on an empty stomach,” said FCC President and CEO Michael Hoffort. “That’s why we are joining our industry partners and taking the fight against hunger to the schools, as well as collecting food and cash donations for Canada’s food banks.”

He notes the goal this year is to collect the equivalent of five million meals for Canada’s food banks.

“Canadian farmers and food processors produce world-class products, but unfortunately many low-income Canadians are not able to afford Canada’s high-quality, nutritious food,” said Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Lawrence MacAulay. “That’s why I’m proud of the work being done by FCC and industry partners on the 15th annual FCC Drive Away Hunger campaign to help those in need by collecting generous donations to our food banks across the country.”

FCC Drive Away Hunger involves driving a tractor and trailer through communities to collect food and cash donations for food banks across the country.

To mark the 15th anniversary of FCC Drive Away Hunger, tractor tours are scheduled to take place in the 15 days leading up to October 18. Manitoba stops this year include Brandon and Steinbach.

FCC offices are also now collecting food and cash donations until October 18. All donations go to Canadian food banks.

Visit fccdriveawayhunger.ca to make a monetary donation.