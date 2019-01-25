FCC Optimistic About Agriculture Sector In 2019

Details
Category: Ag News

The Chief Agricultural Economist with Farm Credit Canada JP Gervais told producers at an Economic Trends in Agriculture event that there is a strong demand for our agricultural commodities worldwide.

“We’re well positioned in Canada for a number of different reasons trade deals, being very competitive, very productive, our good quality, and our reliable reputation as a supplier. All of that makes me really optimistic, but there are a few headwinds for sure, from a pricing standpoint and profitability as well. So, those are the things that operations need to monitor going into the year.”

Gervais is forecasting a 75 cent Canadian dollar and expects to see at least one hike in interest rates coming in the second half of 2019.

He notes that Canadian households carry a lot of debt adding that farm debt has been climbing fast in recent years along with the strong growth we’ve seen in the industry.

Gervais suggests producers take a second look and see where they stand in terms of financial risk in their operation, especially with borrowing costs climbing.

Margins are expected to be tighter in 2018-19.

