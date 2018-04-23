FCC Report Shows Farmland Values Continue To Rise

Manitoba’s average farmland values continued to climb at roughly the same rate as the Canadian average in 2017,

J.P. Gervais, chief agricultural economist for Farm Credit Canada (FCC), says this is a sign of a strong and stable agriculture economy.

The average value of Canadian farmland increased 8.4 per cent in 2017, following a gain of 7.9 per cent in 2016.

"With the steady climb of farmland values, now is a good time for producers to review and adjust their business plan to reflect variable commodity prices and slightly higher interest rates, assess their overall financial position and focus on increasing productivity,” Gervais said. “It’s also a good idea to have a risk management plan in place to protect your business against unforeseen circumstances and events.”

In Manitoba, average farmland values increased by five per cent in 2017, following gains of 8.1 per cent in 2016 and 12.4 per cent in 2015.

Gervais notes that some of last year’s average farmland value increase may also be a result of timing as most provinces recorded a faster pace of increase in the first six months of the year while interest rate increases didn’t occur until the latter half of 2017. He says recent increases in borrowing costs and expectations of further increases could cool the farmland market in 2018.

Gervais stressed that every farm operation is unique and there may be a strong business case for buying more land, but not without carefully weighing the risks and rewards.

“Farm operations need to be cautious in regions where the growth rate of farmland values has exceeded that of farm incomes in recent years,” he commented. “The good news is Canadian farms are generally in a strong financial position when it comes to net cash income and their balance sheets.”