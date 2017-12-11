FCC Supports 4-H Canada

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) has announced that it will be contributing $107,000 to 216 4-H clubs across Canada. Twenty-six Manitoba clubs will receive a total of $12,900.

The FCC 4-H Club Fund is part of FCC`S $1 million contribution committed over four years to 4-H Canada.

“The FCC 4-H Club Fund is part of our long-term investment in the future of agriculture,” said Todd Klink, executive vice-president and chief marketing officer at FCC. “Projects offered through 4-H Canada are aimed at developing the leadership, confidence and values young people will need to be successful in this vibrant and growing industry, as well as life outside of agriculture. Of course, it’s no secret we want the next generation to consider a career in agriculture and the agri-food sector, so we are proud to support 4-H programs that strengthen the bond between this industry and young people across Canada.”

The FCC 4-H Club Fund awards up to $500 for projects such as achievement days, horse clinics, field trips, public speaking workshops and purchases of equipment, just to name a few.

“We are grateful to our partner FCC for their incredible support of 4-H in Canada,” said 4-H Canada CEO, Shannon Benner. “Having a partner that actively engages and shares in our values is extremely valuable to our organization. This generous partnership with FCC will ensure that 4-H at all levels has the tools it needs to continue helping to develop responsible, caring and contributing young leaders in communities across Canada.”

The next application period opens in fall 2018.