FCC Supports Community Projects

Details
Category: Ag News

 

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) is giving $1.5 million through its AgriSpirit fund to 84 community groups across Canada to support rural capital projects, including a total of seven in Manitoba.

“The FCC AgriSpirit Fund is about helping community-minded individuals and groups undertake projects that enhance the quality of life in rural Canada,” said Sophie Perreault, FCC executive vice-president and chief operating officer. “Our employees care about the communities where they live and work, and we share in their pride and sense of accomplishment by lending a helping hand.”

This year, the fund awarded between $5,000 and $25,000 for community improvement projects that enhance the lives of residents or contribute to sustainability in communities.

Over the past 15 years, the FCC AgriSpirit fund has supported 1,170 projects, totalling an investment of more than $13.5 million dollars.

The next application period opens in spring 2019.

In Manitoba, the following projects are receiving funding:

Pembina Manitou Fire Department
$25,000
Purchase a combination brush truck for the fire department.

Rural Municipality of Rosedale
$25,000
Construct and provide equipment for an accessible multi-use community facility.

Town of Neepawa
$25,000
Install solar panels on the swimming pool to reduce energy consumption.

Boyne Reginal Library
$20,000
Increase space for the children’s section and provide a safe, equitable entrance to the building.

Oak Lake Arena
$10,000
Expand the geothermal ground loops on the ice plants.

Municipality of Springfield
$8,000
Purchase an accessible transit vehicle.

Lowe Farm School Parent Teacher Association
$7,000
Expand the play structure and sports facilities.

More Ag News

CP Rail Ready To Move This Year's Crop

CP Rail says it's ready to move this year's crop. The total crop to move is estimated to be 83.4 million metric tonnes, a 5 percent increase over the previous five-year average. "Our agricultural…

FCC Supports Community Projects

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) is giving $1.5 million through its AgriSpirit fund to 84 community groups across Canada to support rural capital projects, including a total of seven in Manitoba. “The FCC…

Another Report Of Clubroot In Manitoba

A second case of clubroot has been reported in the RM of Lorne this year. Holly Derksen, field crop pathologist with Manitoba Agriculture, believes increased awareness has inspired growers to scout…

Keeping Pigs Comfortable During Transport In Extreme Heat

The extreme heat this summer has brought up the discussion surrounding animal health, particularly when it comes to transport. File photo. Mark Fynn, Manager of Quality Assurance and Animal Care…

Beef Industry Worried New Food Guide Will Mislead Canadians

With the revised Canada's Food Guide set to be released at the end of the year, the beef industry is still advocating for changes. Manager of Public and Stakeholder Engagement with the Canadian…

Canola Council of Canada Concerned By Health Canada's Pesticide Proposal

The Canola Council of Canada is concerned by Health Canada's proposal to phase out all use for two neonicotinoid pesticides over the next three to five years. Following a series of special reviews,…

Better Varieties and Genetics Helping To Reduce Disease In Oats

There has been minimal disease in this year's oat crop thanks to the dry conditions and spotty rains, according to Jason Voogt of Field-to-Field Agronomy. Voogt was set up at Crops-A-Palooza in…

Four Commodity Groups Remain In Merger Talks As MPSG Opts Out

There are now only four Manitoba commodity groups looking at a possible merger. Originally, five groups began investigating the possibility, however Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers has opted out…

Manitoba's Heinz Reimer To Lead Canadian Beef Check-off Agency.

Heinz Reimer of Manitoba has been elected Chair of the Canadian Beef Check-off Agency. The group's AGM was held in conjunction with the Canadian Beef Industry Conference this week in London, Ontario.…

Circle H Farms Snags The Environmental Stewardship Award for 2018

A Manitoba purebred cow-calf operation has been given The Environmental Stewardship Award by the Canadian Cattlemen's Association for 2018. Circle H Farms near Brandon, MB is owned and operated by…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login