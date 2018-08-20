FCC Supports Community Projects

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) is giving $1.5 million through its AgriSpirit fund to 84 community groups across Canada to support rural capital projects, including a total of seven in Manitoba.

“The FCC AgriSpirit Fund is about helping community-minded individuals and groups undertake projects that enhance the quality of life in rural Canada,” said Sophie Perreault, FCC executive vice-president and chief operating officer. “Our employees care about the communities where they live and work, and we share in their pride and sense of accomplishment by lending a helping hand.”

This year, the fund awarded between $5,000 and $25,000 for community improvement projects that enhance the lives of residents or contribute to sustainability in communities.

Over the past 15 years, the FCC AgriSpirit fund has supported 1,170 projects, totalling an investment of more than $13.5 million dollars.

The next application period opens in spring 2019.

In Manitoba, the following projects are receiving funding:

Pembina Manitou Fire Department

$25,000

Purchase a combination brush truck for the fire department.

Rural Municipality of Rosedale

$25,000

Construct and provide equipment for an accessible multi-use community facility.

Town of Neepawa

$25,000

Install solar panels on the swimming pool to reduce energy consumption.

Boyne Reginal Library

$20,000

Increase space for the children’s section and provide a safe, equitable entrance to the building.

Oak Lake Arena

$10,000

Expand the geothermal ground loops on the ice plants.

Municipality of Springfield

$8,000

Purchase an accessible transit vehicle.

Lowe Farm School Parent Teacher Association

$7,000

Expand the play structure and sports facilities.