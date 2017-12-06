FCC Supports MBFI's New Learning Centre

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) has made a donation of $25,000 dollars to help with construction of the Manitoba Beef and Forage Initiatives (MBFI) Learning Centre at the Brookdale Research Farm near Brandon.

“Through FCC’s AgriSpirit Fund, we are proud to be a partner in the construction of the Learning Centre,” said Wilco van Meijl, director of FCC’s Brandon District office, at the recent cheque presentation that took place at the farm. “As a beef producer myself, I am looking forward to the great things that will come out of this facility.”

The learning centre will be used to engage stakeholders and bring them into a comfortable learning environment that operates hand-in-hand with MBFI’s farm and interactive cattle-handling facilities.

“This is very important donation at a key juncture for the MBFI Learning Centre,” said Ramona Blyth, MBFI President. “As anyone can predict, a project of this magnitude needs a lot of generosity from the farm community and we are thrilled to see FCC step forward to help us reach our greatest potential with the Learning Centre as a key part of MBFI.”

The learning centre will include a meeting room with modern teaching equipment, food prep area, office space, and an interpretive gallery.

Construction is is on schedule for completion by the next growing season in 2018.