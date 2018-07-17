Federal Ag Minister Says Railways Are Working To Improve Grain Movement

Details
Category: Ag News

 

The issue of grain transportation and getting this year’s crop to market is never far from the minds of Prairie farmers.

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay said last week that farmers shouldn’t see another grain backlog.

He says with Bill C-49 in place, both CN and CP Rail have been working on ways to improve grain movement.

“For an example, CN has indicated they are going to buy a thousand hopper cars, more modern hopper cars, CP has indicated they are going to buy cars. CN has just announced they are going to invest in more tracking. Let me tell you this piece of legislation is vitally important and it will take a period of time.”

The federal government has asked CN and CP to submit a preliminary report by the end of July on their ability to move this year’s crop.

Grain movement was an issue again this year for prairie farmers.

MacAulay says the time has come, without any question, that this issue has to be dealt with.

“It’s not an issue that’s new to any of us, including the railways. This must be dealt with, not only dealing with what we have but, in fact, dealing with a lot more product. We’re going to produce more agricultural products...So, not only do we have to move what we are moving now, we must move more.”

