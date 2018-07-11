Federal Gov Supports Beef Research

Details
Category: Ag News

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay has announced an investment of up to $14 million to the Beef Cattle Research Council (BCRC), which is a division of the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association (CCA).

The money will flow under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership's (CAP) AgriScience Clusters.

“Canadian farmers and ranchers know the importance of innovation in maintaining their competitiveness, and that’s especially true in Canada’s beef sector," said MacAulay. "Investments in research deliver real results, and help to ensure our beef farmers continue to raise top quality beef that consumers have come to expect. Today’s investment will help our industry capture the exciting opportunities that lie ahead around the world.”

The BCRC will contribute up to an additional $7.6 million, for a total investment of up to $21 million.

“The science-based knowledge and innovations that result from this investment will work to responsibly increase production while enhancing industry competitiveness and public trust, advancing the economic, social and environmental sustainability of Canada’s beef sector," said Ryan Beierbach, Chair of the Beef Cattle Research Council. "A prosperous beef sector not only benefits farmers and ranchers across Canada, it maintains grazing lands that are important to preserve for their role in carbon sequestration, biodiversity, and wildlife habitat.”

Funding for the Sustainable Beef and Forage Science Cluster will be used for activities focused on improving the sustainability of Canadian beef and forage production, growing beef exports and supplying high-quality Canadian beef to people around the world.

MacAulay made the announcement Wednesday during a stop at the Calgary Stampede.

More Ag News

(VIDEO) Plum Coulee Ag Equipment Manufacturer Celebrates 30 Years

What started out as a small welding shop back in 1988 in Plum Coulee, is now shipping agricultural equipment to customers across Canada, the United States, and Australia. Mandako is celebrating its…

Federal Gov Supports Beef Research

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay has announced an investment of up to $14 million to the Beef Cattle Research Council (BCRC), which is a division of the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association…

Increased Tariffs Put Pressure On Hog Markets

Lean hog futures have been pressured by a larger supply combined with higher tariffs being applied by both Mexico and China. That from Tyler Fulton, Director of Risk Management with Hams Marketing…

Challenges With Soybeans Could Benefit Canola In The Short-Term

With the drop in soybean prices, canola could see some short-term benefit. That from Canola Council of Canada President Jim Everson, who notes purchasers are looking for different alternatives than…

Crops Advancing Thanks To Heat And Rain

In its latest crop report, Manitoba Agriculture says warm conditions and rainfall over the past week have advanced crop development. Canola and peas are starting to pod, while winter cereals and…

Canadian Ag Hall Of Fame Announces 2018 Inductees

The Canadian Agricultural Hall of Fame has announced five inductees for 2018. They are agricultural business leader Ted Bilyea, cranberry farmer and business man Peter Dhillon, plant scientist Wilf…

Mazier Gives Up KAP Presidency To Seek Federal Conservative Nomination

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) President Dan Mazier has announced that effective July 6, he has stepped down from the position to seek nomination for the Conservative Party of Canada in the…

Clubroot Symptoms Reported In A Manitoba Field

Disease pressure is starting to ramp up in fields across Manitoba. Holly Derksen, crop pathologist for Manitoba Agriculture, said although the season has been mostly dry, fields have gotten more…

Western Canadian Cow Calf Survey Analysis

Information collected through the Western Canadian Cow-Calf Survey is starting to come out. The latest survey was based on data from 260 participants across the Prairies, with herd sizes ranging from…

Dry Summer Creating Challenges For Aerial Applicators

It's been a challenging summer for aerial applicators, or crop sprayers, in the region. This according to Jim Peters, owner/operator with Pembina Air Services in Morden. Peters explained the dry…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login