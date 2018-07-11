Federal Gov Supports Beef Research

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay has announced an investment of up to $14 million to the Beef Cattle Research Council (BCRC), which is a division of the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association (CCA).

The money will flow under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership's (CAP) AgriScience Clusters.

“Canadian farmers and ranchers know the importance of innovation in maintaining their competitiveness, and that’s especially true in Canada’s beef sector," said MacAulay. "Investments in research deliver real results, and help to ensure our beef farmers continue to raise top quality beef that consumers have come to expect. Today’s investment will help our industry capture the exciting opportunities that lie ahead around the world.”

The BCRC will contribute up to an additional $7.6 million, for a total investment of up to $21 million.

“The science-based knowledge and innovations that result from this investment will work to responsibly increase production while enhancing industry competitiveness and public trust, advancing the economic, social and environmental sustainability of Canada’s beef sector," said Ryan Beierbach, Chair of the Beef Cattle Research Council. "A prosperous beef sector not only benefits farmers and ranchers across Canada, it maintains grazing lands that are important to preserve for their role in carbon sequestration, biodiversity, and wildlife habitat.”

Funding for the Sustainable Beef and Forage Science Cluster will be used for activities focused on improving the sustainability of Canadian beef and forage production, growing beef exports and supplying high-quality Canadian beef to people around the world.

MacAulay made the announcement Wednesday during a stop at the Calgary Stampede.