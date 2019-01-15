Details
Category: Ag News

On Tuesday, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay, announced a federal investment of up to $39.3 million to four science clusters including barley, wheat, diverse field crops and soybean under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

These investments include an additional $28.4 million in contributions from industry, for a total investment of $67.7 million.

Investments will take place over the next five years:

- The Barley Cluster ($6.3 million) aims to improve productivity in the science and technology of using barley for food and increase disease resistance. The Cluster will be led by the Barley Council of Canada.

- The Diverse Field Crop Cluster ($13.7 million) focuses on variety development, crop protection, production agronomy and value added practices to support diverse crop growth. The Cluster will be led by Ag-West Bio Inc.

- The Wheat Cluster ($13.9 million) aims to deliver higher-yielding wheat varieties to producers, and to develop the next generation of Fusarium Head Blight resistant varieties. The Cluster will be led by the Canadian Wheat Research Coalition.

- The Soybean Cluster ($5.4 million) will help Canadian soybean crops become more resilient and productive, increase the geographic range for growing crops and benefit the environment. The Cluster will be led by the Canadian Field Crop Research Alliance.

More Ag News

Dairy Farmers of Canada Questions The New Food Guide

The revised Canada Food Guide set to be released later this month has Dairy Farmers of Canada worried about the future health of Canadians. The national farm organization says Health Canada plans to…

Federal Government Funds Crop Research

On Tuesday, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay, announced a federal investment of up to $39.3 million to four science clusters including barley, wheat, diverse field crops and…

New Food Safety Regulations In Effect

Canada's new Safe Food for Canadians Regulations (SFCR) are now in effect. The regulations are consistent with international standards and focus on prevention and allowing for faster removal of…

Bayer Commends Health Canada On Glyphosate Review

Last week, Health Canada backed up its 2017 decision that glyphosate does not pose a risk to human health or the environment when used as directed. "We're very pleased with the announcement and fully…

Cereal Commissions Want Further Value Creation Consultations

Western Canadian cereal commissions, including Manitoba Wheat and Barley Growers Association (MWBGA) and the Prairie Oat Growers Association (POGA), are calling for major changes in the federal…

Province Releases 2019 Grasshopper Forecast

The province has released its grasshopper forecast for the upcoming crop year. The risk of economical populations of grasshoppers developing in 2019 varies, depending on location, but overall the…

Canadian Sustainable Beef Pilot Project Extended

Cargill says the Canadian Beef Sustainability Acceleration Pilot project is being extended. One year after the launch, the pilot has delivered about 3.7 million pounds of certified sustainable beef.…

New Rules Announced For Drone Operators

Starting June 1, 2019, farmers using drones on their operation will have to abide by a new set of rules that were announced last week by Transport Canada. The new rules will see the creation of two…

Lorne Boundy Gives 2019 Market Outlook

Paterson Grain Merchandiser Lorne Boundy was at St. Jean Farm Days last week giving his 2019 market outlook. He started off talking about soybeans. "It's going to be really dependant on what happens…

Another Busy Year Ahead For The Canadian Cattlemen's Association

The Canadian Cattlemen's Association will continue their work on trade files in 2019. Executive Vice President, Dennis Laycraft, says with a new congress in Washington, they still have to get the…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login