Federal Government Invests Additional Funding In Crop Research

The federal government has announced an additional investment of $4.1 million over five years to the Canadian Field Crop Research Alliance (CFCRA), funded under the AgriScience Program (Projects).

This additional funding supports two national projects, one on oat and one on corn.

"Demand for food continues to increase as the global population rises," said Salah Zoghlami, President, Canadian Field Crop Research Alliance. "The CFCRA welcomes the investment by the Canadian government in important areas of research for agriculture and the food industry. The funding for the soybean cluster, oat project, and corn project, will lead to more resilient, productive, and high quality soybean and oat varieties as well as new corn inbreds for Canadian farmers, and will improve best practices for sustainable crop production that will keep our grain-based foods and feed healthy, of high quality, and increase yields to meet global demand."

The oat project will develop new oat varieties, enhance breeding efforts and recommend new agronomic practices to help improve productivity, stability of yields, consistency, and quality.

The corn project will develop germplasm that is more disease resistant and adaptable to cooler growing regions. The project will also focus on new nitrogen strategies that will help enhance productivity and environmental performance for farmers across the country.