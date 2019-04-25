Federal Government Invests In Bioproducts Cluster

Details
Category: Ag News

The federal government is investing up to $11.2 million in the Bioproducts Cluster under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP).

The cluster, led by Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, will include an additional $10.9 million in contributions from industry, for a total investment of $22.1 million.

"Our Government is proud to support the growth of the agricultural bioeconomy and to provide added value to the agricultural sector by helping create more bio-based products and opening alternative markets for Canadian farmers," said Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. "Supporting cutting-edge research and investing in this project will help reduce harmful emissions, provide new opportunities for farmers, drive good jobs and grow the clean economy."

The cluster will support research to develop new applications for farm crops and residues.

The goal is to provide alternatives to non-renewable based materials that will help meet Canada's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

