Federal Government Invests In Pulse Sector

On Tuesday, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Lawrence MacAulay, announced a federal investment of up to $11.1 million to the Saskatchewan Pulse Growers’ and Pulse Canada under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, AgriScience Clusters.

Building on two previous research clusters, the investment includes an additional $7.2 million in contributions from industry, for a total investment of over $18 million.

“Canada’s pulse sector is a world-leader and makes a vital contribution to Canada’s economy," said MacAulay. "This federal investment will help the industry get more Canadian pulses onto kitchen tables here in Canada and around the world. Our government is investing in our farmers and food businesses because we have prioritized the agriculture sector as a primary driver for growing Canada's economy and creating middle class jobs. ”

The Cluster will focus on a series of themes including improving productivity of new pulse crops, addressing threats to the value chain, exploring the health benefits of pulses and developing innovations in pulse ingredient processing and food product development.

“The Canadian pulse industry looks forward to continued collaboration with the Government of Canada under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership. Research and innovation in pulse production, ingredient processing and utilization will help our sector maintain a competitive advantage,” commented Allison Ammeter, chair of Pulse Canada.

An investment of $175,721 was also provided to Pulse Canada through the Growing Forward 2, AgriInnovation Program, towards pulse innovation in the Chinese market. This project will help the industry expand the use of pulses in a wide range of Chinese foods and investigate the health benefits of eating pulse snacks.

The announcement was part of MacAulay’s 'Growing Canadian Agriculture' tour.

Canada is a world leading producer of pulses, accounting for $2.5 billion in farmgate receipts and $3.4 billion in exports to 126 countries in 2017.