Federal Government Invests In Turkey Industry

The federal government has announced an investment of almost $240,000 to Turkey Farmers of Canada (TFC).

"Turkey has long held a place of honour at Canadian dinner tables. Consumers more than ever are asking our farmers to respect the highest of standards of food safety and animal welfare," said Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay. "This investment will help the turkey industry meet these demands and continue to offer families across Canada turkey products that are of the highest quality and safety."

The money will be used to assist producers in meeting the highest animal welfare, biosecurity and food safety standards.

TFC received $98,235 to conduct the final government recognition stages of its on-farm food safety program. An additional $141,200 was provided to amend TFC's current Flock Care Program.

"We appreciate the government investment in agriculture. Canadian turkey farmers will use it to continue earning and keeping public trust," said Darren Ference, Chair of Turkey Farmers of Canada. " More consumers than ever want to know where the food they eat has been produced. We want to continue building their confidence in our great Canadian product. That's why this government investment is important. TFC's On-Farm Food Safety and Flock Care Programs are continuously updated and improved, demonstrating our commitment to ensuring the proper care of our birds and providing safe, high quality food for Canadians."

The investment is being made through the Assurance stream of the AgriMarketing Program under Growing Forward 2.