Federal Government Protects Workers Exposed To Grain Dust

The federal government has announced changes to the occupational health and safety regulations for workers exposed to grain dust and flour dust in federally regulated workplaces.

“Every employee has the right to a safe workplace," said Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour. "That’s why the government is helping to put an end to harassment and violence in the workplace, we are banning asbestos, and we’re implementing tough new penalties for workplace health and safety violations. Now I’m pleased to be announcing these changes to grain and flour dust exposure limits. These amendments help ensure the health and safety of workers.”

These changes to the Canada Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, now in place, will significantly lower the risk of workers coming into contact with airborne substances in the workplace, while ensuring consistency with most provincial and territorial regulations. These changes will also align the exposure limits for these hazardous substances with the highest safety standards in Canada and internationally.

The new regulatory provisions ensure that employees are not exposed to levels exceeding prescribed exposure limits of hazardous substances.

Grain dust and flour dust are both considered hazardous airborne substances because of the health dangers associated with exposure and inhalation over time.

