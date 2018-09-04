Federal Government Supports Canola Research

On Tuesday, Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay announced up to $12.1 million in funding to the Canola Council of Canada under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP), AgriScience Clusters.



This research investment includes an additional industry contribution of up to $8.1 million.



"We are committed to continue working closely with the canola industry, so that together we can help reach our government's goal of $75 billion in exports by 2025,” said MacAulay. “The investment we announced today will help keep the sector on the cutting edge so it continues to grow sustainably while contributing to our economy and supporting well-paying middle class jobs."

The cluster will focus on advancing the growth and profitability of the sector through innovative and sustainable approaches to creating new and improved products. Activities will include adapting food processing techniques, exploring uses for canola meal in livestock production, examining practices to optimize yields, protect crops from pests, and share lessons learned with stakeholders.

"Innovation is critical to the growth of the canola industry and this research will help us to contribute to the government's goal of $75 billion in exports by 2025,” said Jim Everson, President of the Canola Council of Canada. “Not only that, it will support our strategic plan to ensure the canola industry's continued growth, demand, stability and success - achieving 52 bushels per acre to meet global market demand of 26 million metric tonnes by 2025."

In 2016, Canada reached an agreement to secure canola trade with China, which allows for exports of canola seeds under existing commercial terms until March, 2020. Exports of canola seed to China continue to increase reaching $2.6 billion in 2017.



Today's announcement is part of Minister MacAulay's "Growing Canadian Agriculture" tour.