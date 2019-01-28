Federal Government Supports Dairy Public Trust Initiative

The federal government has announced an investment of up to $2.7 million to support Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) enhance public trust in dairy production through the continuation and implementation of their quality assurance program, proAction, as well as the pursuit of an industry environmental sustainability strategy.

“Our Government is pleased to support Canada’s dairy farmers in their efforts to demonstrate that their products meet the highest standards for quality and safety, and are produced responsibly and sustainably," said Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. "Building consumer confidence and trust helps ensure the growth and sustainability of Canada’s dairy sector."

This investment will help DFC further develop and implement proAction, pursue stakeholder engagement, initiate an industry environmental sustainability strategy, and implement a plan to communicate with stakeholders, customers, and consumers on DFC’s quality assurance and sustainability activities.

“Dairy farmers across Canada are committed to the highest standards in regards to sustainable production," commented DFC President Pierre Lampron. "As such, our proAction program has been instrumental in demonstrating farmers’ responsible stewardship in producing milk that is of the highest quality. This funding will allow for ongoing improvement of proAction and will ensure that the industry meets the expectations of consumers for decades to come."

Through Dairy Farmers of Canada’s proAction program, Canadian dairy farmers collectively demonstrate responsible stewardship of their animals and the environment, sustainably producing high-quality, safe, and nutritious food for consumers.