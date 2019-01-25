Federal Government Supports New Tools To Manage Canada’s Agricultural Workforce

The federal government has announced an investment of up to $279,223 to the Canadian Agricultural Human Resource Council (CAHRC) to lead the International Phase of the Quality AgriWorkforce Management Program.

"Our Government knows farmers and processors rely on a skilled workforce to stay competitive in order to reach an export goal of $75 billion by 2025," said Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay. "We proudly support projects like this, that improve the sector's ability to better fill employment gaps and secure jobs in a safe and respectful environment. We are committed to ensure the agriculture and agri-food sector can respond to the growing demand for their high-quality products."

This project, funded through the Canadian Agricultural Adaptation Program, is designed to clarify best practices for recruiting and retaining international workers. CAHRC's activities will involve developing and delivering communications and training products for employers, including guides, website content, webinar and workshop training materials and, promotional materials.

Research has shown that each international worker who is hired, following a stringent process to ensure qualified Canadian workers do not wish to apply, results in 2-4 full-time Canadian agriculture related jobs up and down the Agri-Food supply chain.

Contributing $304 million per day to Canada's economy (over $111 billion annually) and employing approximately 2.3 million people the Agri-Food sector accounts for close to 7% of Canada's GDP.

The Canadian Agricultural Human Resource Council is a national, not-for-profit organization established in 2007, focused on addressing human resource issues facing agricultural business across Canada.