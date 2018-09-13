Details
Category: Ag News

 

The Federal Liberals are held a caucus retreat this week in Saskatoon.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay also took time out to hold roundtable discussions with stakeholders in the grain industry.

MacAulay acknowledges that grain transportation has been a big issue for farmers, adding that a lot of work has gone into Bill C49, but he admits that once it’s passed not everything is solved.

“We’re working continually to make sure we improve. Not only to be able to sell what we had last year, but to be able to sell what we’re going to produce in two or three years. This is an ongoing issue we must address. On time delivery is so vitally important in the agriculture sector. Simply if you do not provide it when your customer wants it, someone else will. We’re going to make sure we do that.”

MacAulay says the legislation will make sure that the railways spend more money ,open double tracks,and make sure there more hopper cars.

He notes all these things need to be done, including addressing the bottleneck issue in Vancouver.

“Without a question the grain companies have certainly expanded their operations, they can load hopper cars in seconds. This is what we have to be able to do. We have to be able to load the cars, move them, get them to the ports and to the people that want them in our markets, when they want them. That’s what we have to do and this is what we will do, but it means working together farmers, railroad and government,” concluded MacAulay.

More Ag News

Federal Ministers Hold Roundtable Discussion On Grain Transportation

The Federal Liberals are held a caucus retreat this week in Saskatoon. Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay also took time out to hold roundtable…

Farmers Shift Focus To Soybean Harvest

Farmers will be busy harvesting soybeans over the next couple of weeks. In this week's crop report, Manitoba Agriculture was pegging soybean harvest at about 15 per cent complete across the province.…

Canadian Grain Commission Says Licensing Exemptions Will Continue

The Canadian Grain Commission says it will continue to exempt feed mills, agents with primary or process elevator facilities and producer railway car loading facilities from licensing requirements.…

USDA Raises Corn, Soybean Forecasts

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) raised both its corn and soybean production numbers in Wednesday's report. Jon Driedger is a senior market analyst with FarmLink Marketing Solutions.…

MBFI Hires New General Manager

Manitoba Beef and Forage Initiatives (MBFI) has hired Mary-Jane Orr as the organization's general manager. Orr will oversee all aspects of the three MBFI research and demonstration sites near Brandon…

Feed Shortage Leads To Early Fall Calf Run

The manager of Grunthal Livestock Auction Mart says the fall calf run has begun for another year. Harold Unrau says they saw about 600 head on Tuesday with another 1,000 or so booked for next week.…

Federal Government Invests In Pulse Sector

On Tuesday, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Lawrence MacAulay, announced a federal investment of up to $11.1 million to the Saskatchewan Pulse Growers’ and Pulse Canada under the Canadian…

Canada's Associate Ag Critic Gets New Assignment

Alberta MP, John Barlow, is taking on the Shadow Ministry of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour after serving a year as the Associate Shadow Minister for Agriculture and Agri-Food for the…

Manitoba Crop Report - September 10

Manitoba Agriculture is pegging overall harvest progress at 65% complete. The weekly crop report says yields remain variable based on seasonal rainfall and soil moisture availability. Disease was…

KAP Wants Rural And Urban Seats To Remain Equal

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) wants the Manitoba Electoral Divisions Boundaries Commission to reconsider its recommendation to remove one seat from rural Manitoba and add an additional seat…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login