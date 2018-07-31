Field Pea Harvest Underway

Details
Category: Ag News

Field pea harvest is underway in Manitoba.

Cassandra Tkachuk, production specialist with Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers (MPSG), says some farmers in the central region have started to harvest field peas, noting the majority of field pea acres are just starting to dry down.

She adds farmers have started desiccation.

"Desiccation of field peas should occur when seeds are actually at 30 per cent moisture and this is when the lower 75 per cent of pods are brown, and seeds are firm, rubbery, and split when they are squeezed," explained Tkachuk. "The top of plants may still be green and the middle pods may be shrunken and leathery at that stage. We recommend that you examine 10-20 seeds for splitting from random plants across the field."

She adds soybeans are approaching the full seed stage, and are about a week or two ahead of last year's crop. Dry beans are approaching the R6 stage (50 per cent seed stage).

Farmers should be on the lookout for twospotted spider mites. MPSG recommends scouting several different areas of the field to get a better idea of populations since the pest likes to start out around field edges. There have been no soybean aphids reported in Manitoba.

Tkachuk also recommends that farmers be vigilant when scouting for sobyean cyst nematodes.

