Flax Crop Looking Good, Dry Conditions Cause Staging

There are roughly 38,000 acres of flax being grown this year in Manitoba, 2,000 of which are organic.

Manitoba Agriculture Oilseed Specialist Dane Froese was one of the presenters this week at Crops-A-Palooza in Portage la Prairie.

Dane Froese at Crops-A-Palooza

"Flax is looking pretty decent this year but there is a lot of staging in those crops. We're finding a lot of variability with emergence. The dry spring played a big role in having that flax come up a little bit more non-uniform than we'd like to see. Overall, we've had some decent rains to push that crop through. It's a bit of a longer season crop, so we're having a fairly decent bowl fill, provided the heat-blast hasn't had too much of an effect."

Froese says flax acres are pretty much spread out around Manitoba, noting some of the hot spots include Melita/Deloraine (southwest), Arborg (Interlake), and the RM of Roland (Red River Valley).

"When we have tough disease years, or years with excessive moisture, we tend to see flax pop up in the conversation a lot more," he said. "It's a nice break in rotation from host crops for other prevalent diseases."

Froese would like to see a few more flax acres being grown in the province, noting it can be a very profitable crop.