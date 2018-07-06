Details
Category: Ag News

We're going to be paying more at the grocery store.

Foothills MP and Associate Shadow Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, John Barlow, said it's because of tariffs Canada has put on U.S. products to match tariffs imposed on Canada by the U.S.

"This will impact everything from sugar, to chocolate, to cucumbers, ketchup, you know things that we're buying from the United States. Any of these products Canadians are buying that are made in the United States will be more expensive and it will have an impact for sure."

Farmers are also already paying more for farm equipment, even though U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum have barely kicked in.

Barlow says manufacturers may not have seen the impact of these tariffs yet.

"They've already increased their prices anywhere from 5 to 15 per cent just to put that buffer in there for when their costs do go up."

He said, the Conservatives support the retaliatory tariffs as Canadian jobs, employers and companies need the Governments support.

More Ag News

Monitoring Crop Diseases with the "Spornado"

A spore catcher was on display at the Lacombe Research Centre for canolaPALOOZA last week. The Spornado is used to monitor and collect sclerotinia spores on canola and fusarium spores on cereal…

KAP Hoping For Renewed Funding To Canada's Ag Transport Coalition

Keystone Agricultural Producers is hoping for renewed government funding to Canada's Ag Transport Coalition. The group consists of 7 organizations; the Alberta Wheat Commission, the Canadian Canola…

Food & Farm Equipment Costs On The Rise Thanks To Trade War

We're going to be paying more at the grocery store. Foothills MP and Associate Shadow Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, John Barlow, said it's because of tariffs Canada has put on U.S. products…

Manitoba Egg Farmers Egg-cited For New Scanning Technology

Manitoba Egg Farmers is welcoming a federal government is investment in to new technology for the sector. The feds are contributing $844,000 to the Egg Farmers of Ontario to assist in the development…

MB Beef Producers Welcomes USDA Decision to End Bovine T-B Pre-export Test

Manitoba breeding cattle and bison producers will see new market opportunities open up thanks to a recent decision by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. After a 20 year effort, the Canadian Food…

Manitoba Crops Advancing To Reproductive Stage

Warm temperatures and recent rainfall have made-way for some good crop advancement in the province. Anastasia Kubinec, crop industry specialist with Manitoba Agriculture, said a majority of crops are…

Time to Scout For Foliar Disease in Soybeans, Ponder Fungicide Applications In Dry Beans

Pulse and soybean crops in Manitoba continue to develop. According to the latest Bean Report issued by Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers, peas are now in full-flower stage and soybeans range from…

Canadian Pork Council Welcomes Industry Research Funding

Officials with the Canadian Pork Council are pleased with an announcement last week that will see up to $18.5 million pumped into research and innovation in Canada's swine sector. The federal…

Becoming a Combine Operator, Not Just a Driver

Every question about canola had an answer at the Lacombe Agriculture and Agri-Food Research and Development Centre last week. Wednesday, June 27th was their annual canolaPALOOZA field day with more…

KAP President Looking Forward To FPT Meetings

Vancouver is the host site for this month's federal/provincial/territorial agriculture ministers meeting, taking place the week of July 15. Keystone Agricultural Producers President Dan Mazier…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login