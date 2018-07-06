Food & Farm Equipment Costs On The Rise Thanks To Trade War

We're going to be paying more at the grocery store.

Foothills MP and Associate Shadow Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, John Barlow, said it's because of tariffs Canada has put on U.S. products to match tariffs imposed on Canada by the U.S.

"This will impact everything from sugar, to chocolate, to cucumbers, ketchup, you know things that we're buying from the United States. Any of these products Canadians are buying that are made in the United States will be more expensive and it will have an impact for sure."

Farmers are also already paying more for farm equipment, even though U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum have barely kicked in.

Barlow says manufacturers may not have seen the impact of these tariffs yet.

"They've already increased their prices anywhere from 5 to 15 per cent just to put that buffer in there for when their costs do go up."

He said, the Conservatives support the retaliatory tariffs as Canadian jobs, employers and companies need the Governments support.