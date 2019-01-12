Details
Category: Ag News

 

The federal government is set to release a new Canadian Food Guide.

It was recently made known that some changes to the Guide may include the limit of dairy products.

For Portage la Prairie area dairy farmer, Jill Verwey, this is a worrisome change.

Verwey explains this is concerning because it will further harm the dairy sector across the nation.

"What we're pleading for right now is to have the Prime Minister, and the Minister of Health to do their homework," says Verwey. "To take into account the available evidence that is out there before releasing this new Food Guide."

Verwey notes, removing dairy or limiting it from the Canadian Food Guide provides misleading information to Canadians about the health benefits of dairy.

She fears changes like this will have long-term effects on the future generations of people in general and of dairy farmers here, and throughout Canada.

More Ag News

Food Guide Changes Could Hurt Dairy Sector

The federal government is set to release a new Canadian Food Guide. It was recently made known that some changes to the Guide may include the limit of dairy products. For Portage la Prairie area…

U of M Appoints New Dean To Faculty Of Agricultural And Food Sciences

Dr. Martin Scanlon has been appointed as Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences at the University of Manitoba. His five-year term started on January 1, 2019. “I look forward to working…

Health Canada Says 2017 Glyphosate Re-Evaluation Decision Will Stand

Health Canada says its final re-evaluation decision on glyphosate from 2017 will stand. This after the department received eight notices of objection. Health Canada says after a thorough scientific…

Canadian Dairy Industry Reduces Carbon Footprint

The Canadian dairy sector has one of the lowest carbon footprints in the world. This according to the findings of the latest life-cycle assessment of the industry's environmental performance. "I'm…

No 'Silver Bullet' For Battling Herbicide Resistant Weeds

Herbicide resistant weeds was one of the topics discussed this week at St. Jean Farm Days. The province's weed specialist Tammy Jones was asked if there is a solution that farmers can turn to. "There…

CFIA Says Bovine TB Case In BC Is New Strain

Canada's chief veterinarian says that a reported case of bovine tuberculosis found in British Columbia is a distinct strain never before found in wildlife or domestic livestock in Canada. During a…

World Weather Inc's Drew Lerner Gives Prairie Outlook

World Weather Inc's Senior Agriculture Meteorologist Drew Lerner is giving his weather outlook for the next couple of months. "Kind of status quo for the next two months," he said. "February and…

FCC Watching Five Key Economic Trends In 2019

FCC chief agricultural economist J.P. Gervais is sharing five key economic trends in agriculture to watch in 2019. “Agriculture is an exciting and dynamic industry driven by passion and…

First Case Of PED Virus Discovered In Alberta

For the first time, the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea (PED) virus has been discovered in Alberta. On Tuesday, January 8, Alberta Pork reported on their website the virus, which causes diarrhea and…

Province To Pay Out $3.2 Million Through Hay Disaster Benefit

Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation (MASC) is notifying producers that the Hay Disaster Benefit has been triggered and associated payments will begin shortly. The estimated payout for 2018 is…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login