Food Guide Changes Could Hurt Dairy Sector

The federal government is set to release a new Canadian Food Guide.

It was recently made known that some changes to the Guide may include the limit of dairy products.

For Portage la Prairie area dairy farmer, Jill Verwey, this is a worrisome change.

Verwey explains this is concerning because it will further harm the dairy sector across the nation.

"What we're pleading for right now is to have the Prime Minister, and the Minister of Health to do their homework," says Verwey. "To take into account the available evidence that is out there before releasing this new Food Guide."

Verwey notes, removing dairy or limiting it from the Canadian Food Guide provides misleading information to Canadians about the health benefits of dairy.

She fears changes like this will have long-term effects on the future generations of people in general and of dairy farmers here, and throughout Canada.