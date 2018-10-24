Foodgrains Grow Projects Wrapping Up For Another Year

There were about 40 grow projects organized in Manitoba this year by the Canadian Foodgrains Bank (CFGB).

Most of the harvests are now complete.

"In August, we had really good weather and the farmers were telling me that they were really pleasantly surprised with the grain harvests," explained Gordon Janzen, CFGB Rep for Manitoba. "Ones that were later on, beans and canola were also good, but not record crops."

Money raised is given to 15 church agencies to help fund hunger alleviation projects around the world. The federal government matches funds each year up to $25 million.