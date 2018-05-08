Details
Category: Ag News

 

Forward hog contract prices have been on the downturn over the past month or so.

Tyler Fulton is the director of risk management with Hams Marketing Services.

"Things are generally not as rosy, as what they were a month ago," he said. "I think what's probably coming in the market right now is the view that we're going to be looking at heavy supplies for the foreseeable future, really over the next year and it may be a struggle to clear the market at similar values to what we saw last year in the cash market."

Fulton says U.S. regional cash markets held steady in last week’s trade and are following the direction of the wholesale pork market which was largely unchanged from the previous week.

He adds the weekly slaughter was estimated by the USDA at 2.332 million hogs or about 2.8% larger than last year’s levels, adding most slaughter plants are having no difficulty sourcing hogs for their planned weekday production schedules, but most packers have eliminated their weekend production completely.

The latest pork trade data came out last week and showed total US pork exports were up 2.7% from year ago level, nearly matching the gains in US pork production. However, there was a significant change in the destination of these sales, with a decline in volume to the largest markets for US pork. Mexico was down 4.2%, while Japan dropped 13.4%. This was offset by gains into South Korea (+41%).

More Ag News

Manitoba Farmers Busy Seeding For Foodgrains Bank

Manitoba farmers are seeding about 5,000 acres towards the Canadian Foodgrains Bank this year. Regional Rep Gordon Janzen says that's similar to last year, totaling about 40 growing projects. He's…

Forward Hog Contract Prices Eroding

Forward hog contract prices have been on the downturn over the past month or so. Tyler Fulton is the director of risk management with Hams Marketing Services. "Things are generally not as rosy, as…

Sixty-Five Students Graduate From U of M School of Agriculture

Sixty-five students received their Diplomas in Agriculture at the 2018 convocation of the School of Agriculture held Friday at the University of Manitoba. The graduates hail from towns and farms…

CN Rail Wants Bill C-49 Passed Without Amendments

CN Rail has stated that it is considering purchasing 1,000 new grain hopper cars, but only if Bill C-49 is passed without amendments. The railway is being blamed in part for the grain backlog that…

How Bad Is Soil Erosion This Spring?

While there has been some soil erosion this spring, with the strong winds and dry soil, it actually takes a number of years before a significant impact will be felt. That from Marla Riekman, soil…

New CEO Named For Canadian Dairy Commission

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay has appointed Serge Riendeau of Quebec as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Dairy Commission (CDC). The appointment is for a three-year…

MB Hydro Permit Required For Moving Large Farm Equipment

Farmers are being advised to check with Manitoba Hydro before moving large farm equipment this spring. Public Safety and Education Coordinator Linda Carter says an Agricultural Equipment Move Permit…

Sourdough Bread May Hold The Key To Wheat Sensitivity

The Alberta Wheat Commission (AWC) is funding research to see if the sourdough bread fermentation process can reduce or eliminate wheat components suspected to cause wheat sensitivity. The project…

Bill C-49 Heading Back To Senate

Bill C-49, also known as the Transportation Modernization Act, will be heading back to the Senate. On Thursday, the Liberals put forward a vote in the House of Commons to send the bill back after…

Canola Markets Could Be Moving From Winnipeg To New York

The canola markets, currently based at ICE Futures Canada in Winnipeg, are set to be moved to New York near the end of July, pending regulatory approval. Canola was the last remaining commodity…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Community Events

21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





01
May
2018
Revisiting - Exhibition by Eunji Jung

01 May 2018 - 31 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





08
May
2018
【【【WATCH-LIVE】】 Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Live Stream NBA 2018

08 May 2018 - 10 May 2018, 12:00 am - 4:45 pm

, Independence





08
May
2018
Mental Health Week in Morden

08 May 2018 - 12 May 2018, 7:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Access Event Centre, Morden, Morden





09
May
2018
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream Free NBA 2018 Playoffs Game

09 May 2018 4:30 am

Thousand Oaks Ministries, Inc





09
May
2018
WatchNBC⋱>!(~)[`TV`!:::] Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins Live Stream 2018 NHL Playoffs Online

09 May 2018 5:00 am

USA,New York





09
May
2018
Watch]]@> Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins Live Stream: Watch Online HD TV

09 May 2018 5:00 am

Washington,USA, Leavenworth





Login