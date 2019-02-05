Forward Hog Contract Prices Weaken

Forward hog contract prices have softened a little bit.

Tyler Fulton is the Director of Risk Management with Hams Marketing Services.

"They finished last week a bit higher, but in general they've been a little bit softer recently because the futures have coming off a little bit...What I'm largely talking about is the spring and summer forward prices...We now have prices offered right out until the end of the year and the last three months actually tend to be pretty firm and probably represent some opportunity for producers to hedge."

Fulton notes there's still lots of hogs and pork out there which has been having an impact on U.S. cash prices.