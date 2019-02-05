Details
Category: Ag News

 

Forward hog contract prices have softened a little bit.

Tyler Fulton is the Director of Risk Management with Hams Marketing Services.

"They finished last week a bit higher, but in general they've been a little bit softer recently because the futures have coming off a little bit...What I'm largely talking about is the spring and summer forward prices...We now have prices offered right out until the end of the year and the last three months actually tend to be pretty firm and probably represent some opportunity for producers to hedge."

Fulton notes there's still lots of hogs and pork out there which has been having an impact on U.S. cash prices.

More Ag News

Forward Hog Contract Prices Weaken

Forward hog contract prices have softened a little bit. Tyler Fulton is the Director of Risk Management with Hams Marketing Services. "They finished last week a bit higher, but in general they've…

Free Disease Testing Available For Manitoba Canola Growers Members

The Manitoba Canola Growers Association (MCGA) is offering free disease testing for its members. Members are entitled to one free test per year for clubroot, glyphosate-resistant kochia, and a…

Brandon Hosts Manitoba Potato Production Days

About 540 people attended Manitoba Potato Production Days held last week at the Keystone Centre in Brandon. There were roughly 80 exhibitors set up this year with keynote speakers coming from as far…

Drought Proofing Your Feed Supply

Increasing overall pasture production is key to helping beef producers overcome drought situations. Dr. Bruce Anderson, extension forage specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, says legumes…

Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence Conducts Sulphate Study

A new research study at the University of Saskatchewan’s Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence at Clavet will look at the impact of various levels of sulphates in livestock water. Associate…

Cattlemen's Young Leaders Travel To Denver

It was a jam-packed trip to Denver, Colorado for a handful of young people in the Cattlemen's Young Leaders (CYL) Mentorship Program. The program is the flagship youth leadership and mentorship…

Cost Of Soil Erosion Discussed At Ag Days

Conservation tillage has been very effective in slowing or stopping soil erosion. That from Dr David Lobb, a professor at the University of Manitoba. However, Lobb notes that stopping erosion doesn't…

Eichler Says Manitoba To Become Potato Capital Of Canada

Manitoba is set to become the largest producer of potatoes in Canada, even surpassing Prince Edward Island. Speaking at Manitoba Ag Days last week, Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler said Simplot's…

Feed Intake For Livestock Increases With Cold Weather

This week’s cold snap impacts livestock as well. The animals feed intake increases as they burn more energy trying to stay warm. Jessica Smith is a Livestock and Feed Extension Specialist with…

Organic Specialist Says Yellow Peas Is The Crop To Watch

The province's organic specialist is singling out yellow peas as one of the crops to watch. Dr. Laura Telford made the comments last week at Manitoba Ag Days. "There are a lot of new, what I call pea…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login