Four Oak Farm Named 2018 BMO Farm Family

The Dueck family of Kleefeld, Man. have been named the 2018 BMO Farm Family. The winner was announced Wednesday at the 111th Royal Manitoba Winter Fair in Brandon.

Four Oak Farm was founded in 1958 by Hermann and Irma Dueck - grandparents of current farm manager Marcus and his partner, Paige.
    
Marcus and Paige decided to take over the family farm in 2009 with a plan to own half of the business within 7 years.
    
Since becoming managers three years ago, the pair have put a heavy focus on improving corn, soybean and alfalfa yields through nutrient management, variety selection, increasing planting rate per acre, improving planting accuracy and taking control of herbicide timing. Their soybean yields have also improved through understanding exactly when to plant in the spring and how the crop reacts to different temperatures.Paige, who leads the breeding operation at the farm, has greatly improved quality and breeding in the dairy by using a presynch ovsynch and through timed insemination. Milk quality has also been improved by avoiding leaving a cow open for breeding too long and by putting cows on a strict diet at least two weeks before calving.
    
The Duecks have also taken their operation online by selling surplus hay and equipment.
    
They've also identified non-GMO milk has a niche market and plan to become a fully certified producer of the product.
    
Four Oak Farms is also recognized for a number of environmental sustainability initiatives.

The operation was a Dairy Farmers of Manitoba Dairy Farm Excellence runner-up in in 2013 and went on to win the award in 2014. Paige and Marcus were also nominated as Manitoba's Outstanding Young Farmers in 2016.

