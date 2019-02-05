Free Disease Testing Available For Manitoba Canola Growers Members

The Manitoba Canola Growers Association (MCGA) is offering free disease testing for its members.

Members are entitled to one free test per year for clubroot, glyphosate-resistant kochia, and a blackleg race test.

"This a relatively new disease [clubroot] in terms of symptoms in Manitoba and it's been growing," said MCGA Executive Director Delaney Ross Burtnack.

Testing is done in conjunction with the Pest Surveillance Initiative (PSI) in Winnipeg.

More information can be found at www.mbpestlab.ca

MCGA will also be travelling throughout the province over the next month or so to educate farmers on the dangers of clubroot.