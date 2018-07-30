Details
Category: Ag News

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay wrapped up meetings over the weekend in Argentina with ag ministers from the G20 countries.

During his address, MacAulay proposed the Canadian-led Agroecosystem Living Labs approach, which is a way to accelerate the development of sustainable agricultural practices and technologies around the world.

“The Government of Canada is pleased with G20 Ministers’ strong support for our innovative approach to help farmers develop farming practices in real-life situations that will protect our environment," said MacAulay. "By reducing trade barriers and getting new technologies and practices to the farm as quickly as possible, we can put more money in farmers’ pockets, and help support them with the vital job of feeding the world sustainably.”

The Living Labs approach would bring scientists, industry and farmers together to develop, test and monitor new technologies and practices on farms. Through these efforts, countries will be better able to address pressing environmental issues such as soil and water conservation, and climate change.

The other ministers strongly supported Canada’s proposal, which was included in the G20 final declaration.

MacAulay also held meetings with his counterparts from the European Union, Mexico, Netherlands, Turkey, Japan, India, Italy and Germany, raising issues of mutual interest and promoting the importance of open trade.

Argentina, as current G20 president, proposed that the G20 discuss ways to promote healthy, fertile and productive soils to improve food security and human health, in addition to a discussion on sustainable soil management.

More Ag News

G20 Ag Ministers Conclude Meeting In Argentina

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay wrapped up meetings over the weekend in Argentina with ag ministers from the G20 countries. During his address, MacAulay proposed the Canadian-led…

Slow Down To Prevent Tillage Erosion

It's something that not a lot of farmers think about, but tillage erosion can play a major factor when it comes to yield results. Marla Rieckman is the soil management specialist with Manitoba…

Canada Needs More Farm Workers

Finding good help on the farm or ranch can be a major challenge. It’s not uncommon for some operations to hire custom harvesters to get the crop in the bin rather than run the risk of inclement…

More Farmers Deciding To Straight-Cut Canola

Variability seems to be a common theme this year when talking about crops in Manitoba. Angela Brackenreed is an agronomist with the Canola Council of Canada. "It's a really mixed bag across the…

Province Providing Resources To Livestock Producers Affected By Dry Conditions

Manitoba Agriculture is reminding producers affected by dry conditions of the programs and services available to livestock producers to manage forage shortages. To date, low levels of precipitation…

AGT Food and Ingredients Looking To Go Private

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. could see a management buyout in a move to take the company private. The Saskatchewan-based food and pulse processor supplies export and domestic markets, with…

Flax Crop Looking Good, Dry Conditions Cause Staging

There are roughly 38,000 acres of flax being grown this year in Manitoba, 2,000 of which are organic. Manitoba Agriculture Oilseed Specialist Dane Froese was one of the presenters this week at…

Grain World - Farm Link Marketing Solutions Crop Tour

FarmLink’s market analysts and advisors are out evaluating this year’s crop. Senior Market Analyst Neil Townsend says overall across the Prairies there’s a real variability in this year’s crop.…

New Corn, Soybean Varieties Showcased At Wesmar Seeds Plot Tour

Wesmar Seeds hosted its summer information plot tour near Altona on Thursday. Owner Wes Martens commented on how the soybean and corn plots were looking. "The plots look great," he said. "We're…

MacAulay Attending G20 Ag Ministers Meeting In Argentina

Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Lawrence MacAulay is in South America this week to create new market opportunities for Canadian farmers and processors. During his time in Buenos Aires, Argentina…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login