G20 Ag Ministers Conclude Meeting In Argentina

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay wrapped up meetings over the weekend in Argentina with ag ministers from the G20 countries.

During his address, MacAulay proposed the Canadian-led Agroecosystem Living Labs approach, which is a way to accelerate the development of sustainable agricultural practices and technologies around the world.

“The Government of Canada is pleased with G20 Ministers’ strong support for our innovative approach to help farmers develop farming practices in real-life situations that will protect our environment," said MacAulay. "By reducing trade barriers and getting new technologies and practices to the farm as quickly as possible, we can put more money in farmers’ pockets, and help support them with the vital job of feeding the world sustainably.”

The Living Labs approach would bring scientists, industry and farmers together to develop, test and monitor new technologies and practices on farms. Through these efforts, countries will be better able to address pressing environmental issues such as soil and water conservation, and climate change.

The other ministers strongly supported Canada’s proposal, which was included in the G20 final declaration.

MacAulay also held meetings with his counterparts from the European Union, Mexico, Netherlands, Turkey, Japan, India, Italy and Germany, raising issues of mutual interest and promoting the importance of open trade.

Argentina, as current G20 president, proposed that the G20 discuss ways to promote healthy, fertile and productive soils to improve food security and human health, in addition to a discussion on sustainable soil management.